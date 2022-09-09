Brazilian Based Nwora Partners NPFL Legend, Mbachu To Float Brazuca Fc Academy

..Commences Screening Exercise_

A Brazilian based Abia born Mr Henry Obinna Nwora has partnered long time friend and former Iwuanyanw National FC Captain, Casmir Mbachu help discover and develop young talents.

Disclosing this to Trumpeta sports desk in Owerri on Thursday, Casmir Who is the President of Ex-Iwuayanwu National Players Association said Obinna Nwora has been his age long friend from Childhood who has a burning desire to help young talented Footballers realize their dream.

“I have always had a reservation for this football academy thing but after reconnecting with friend and sharing same views on how best to run the program we have decided to change the narrative,” Casmir disclosed.

He further said his partnership with Obinna Nwora BRAZUCA FC Academy would aim to discover, develop and expose talents to Brazil and European countries adding that with experience of the existing academy in Brazil, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana and Lagos he convinced him to bring one to Owerri to tap from the rich talents abound in the state and it’s environs.

According to former Golden Guinea FC player who started playy professional football from his days in class 2 at Government College Umuahia, Abia state where his relationship with Obinna Nwora blossomed, the a academy recently began screening players at the ripe age at the Government Secondary School, Owerri playing field with ex-Spartans and Iwuanyanw National player, Kevin Onwana as the Head Coach.

He urged talented Players in the state and it’s environs who desire to become professional players to avail themselves of this opportunity to realize their dream as his parti who recently took some players to Brazil has all the contacts to actualize it for them.