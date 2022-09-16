Imo YSFON Felicitates With Akaonyewetara @ 60

The executive and entire members of Imo State YSFON, particularly the Organizing Committee members of YSFON Owerri Mock -Champions League 2022 edition has felicitated with their good friend and leader, Chief Chigbo Victor Ikoro “Akaonyewetara I of Ibeamaonyeukwu” as he turns 60 today.

The chairman of the Local organizing committee, Mr Johny Opara and YSFON vice President, South East, Mr Ndubuisi Opara among others wished Akaonyewetara long life, God’s Grace & Love with bountiful blessings upon him, his business and family.

They described him as a leader with a midas touch who’s antecedents for doing good knows no bounds.

Akaonyewetara’s 60th day will marked at Bashlykes Lounge in Heroes Apartment today from 5pm