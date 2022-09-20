Nonsonkwa, Others Grace Mbaitoli U-13 Cup Final

..As Divine Stars Emerge Champions

It was indeed a fun fare atmosphere at the Achi Community Primary School in Achi Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA on Sunday during the grand finale of the maiden edition of the Mbaitoli U-13 Football Tournament.

The final which was graced by renowned broadcaster cum politician, Chinonso Ubah “Nonsonkwa” among other dignitaries in the area who joined the ace caster in the ceremonial kick off saw Divine Stars FC of Achi Mbieri pipped Dominion Boys FC of Awo Mbieri 1-0 to lift the trophy.

According to President of Divine Stars Management Team, Mr Anynwu C Anyanwu, winners of the trophy received N30, 000, just as the second and third placed team got N20, 000 and N10, 000 respectively.

He said the competition was firstly to help develop talents of the players at that tender age as well as to keep them off social vices during their holiday period.

Other teams that also took part in the tournament include, Power Strikers, Imo Strikers Queens (Female side), Kanebi FC and Future Stars FC.

The very interesting match was also seen by some dignitaries in the area including; Hon Chijioke Odeghara, a Senatorial Candidate for Owerri Zone and Mazi Chima Lemuel, a State House of Assembly Candidate for Mbaitoli LGA among others.