OYF Celebrates Ethan Nwaneri’s Historic Debut In EPL For Arsenal

The youth wing of Orlu Zone socio -cultural organizations under ages of Orluzurumee Youth Foundation “OYF” has joined millions of English Premier League fans all over the world to celebrate the historic appearance of one of their own, Comrade Ethan Nwaneri.

According to a release made public and signed by Ikemba Don Uba “KSP”

National President, Orluzurumee Youth Foundation and Pastor Ginigeme Chikezie, Coordinator, Orluzurumee Youth Foundation, Njaba LGA Chapter, the group expressed joy and delight over the exploit of one of them who hails from Njaba.

Nathan Nwaneri made his debut in the English Premier League on Sunday for Arsenal against Brentford FC as the youngest player to ever feature in the English Premiership at the age of 15 years and 181days.

Nwaneri is a young prodigy of Arsenal FC and hails from Umuokwara village, Okwudor Autonomous Community in Njaba LGA, Imo state.

“We are grateful to God for giving us a such a star from the zone and pray that his achievements would be an encouragement and positive challenge to our teeming Youths in Orlu zone and the state at large, even while we expect him never to relent in pursuing his career to an enviable height, just as we urge him to always remember home.

“Furthermore, we urge him not to be deceived into playing for the English national teams, but be proud to play for his home country as we expect to do the right things during the 2023 presidential election.

“May you continue to excel, Ethan

Orluzurumee, …Igwe Bu Ike”, parts of the release read.