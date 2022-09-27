Confusion, As Ozichukwu’s Name Appears In Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council

Confusion and drama are said to be trailing the listing of Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu’s name among the members of APC Presidential Council Team for the 2023 General Elections.

Nze Ozichukwu, sources told TRUMPETA, remains a member of PDP till this publication.

However, the Ihitte Uboma born top Politician is yet to deny or confirm what is exactly the real situation which led to his name appearing at such level of APC hierarchy.

While many say it is a mixup, some say it could be Computer error, while others wondered how his name got into APC Computer.

Chief Ozichukwu was a former powerful Southeast Zone chairman of PDP under President Obasanjo’s administration and usually attends PDP National Executive Council (NEC) Meetings in Abuja.

Although he attends some State functions in Imo Government House, Owerri, but it has never been stated that he had joined APC, until the latest scenario.

However, while pundits continue the guess the present status of the Chief Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu within the APC and PDP, there are indications that he may open up in days time to clear the air and put all the speculations to rest.

Meanwhile, “Imo PDP still remains in shock how such a high profile member could be entangled with such a situation which has kept tongues wagging since the news broke out”, a source in the party told TRUMPETA.

Ozichukwu’s name appeared on number 88, on the list signed by Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rt Hon James Faleke.