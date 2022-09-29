Be Rich in Few Days, Enjoy Silver Spring Court Extension as New Investment

Silver spring court extension is the new investment !!!
Owning a home is a keystone of wealth…. Both financial affluence and emotional security why not use this opportunity and get your self an estate in a strategic location
Grab the opportunity now only 50 PLOTS remaining at our silver spring courts extension
Location: ojo Lagos
Title: Deed of Assignment
Proposed Infrastructures:
-Good Drainage System
-Good Road Networks
-External Perimeter Fencing
-Portable Water Supply
-Gate House
-24-Hours Backup Electricity
Notable Attractions:
-Alaba International Market
-Lagos State University
-oba’s palace
-Trade fair
Actual price-N1M/600sqms
For more enquiries:
Call/WhatsApp
08171947272
09080030000
08104645436