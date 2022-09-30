Imo Born Ex-Footballer, Invents App For Scouting African Raw Talents

A patriotic Nigerian, Imo state to be precise has designed an app called play2score that will help talented players in Nigeria and within Africa to actualize their dream of playing pro football without being scammed.

According to the ex footballer who is an IT guru, Play2score Is A Football Platform To Scout Raw Talented Players In African

“Football is a global sports and Africa has the most talented players in the world, but they have less opportunities. So Play2score is here to help create more opportunities for raw talented players in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.. The website is meant for only African players . Because they have less opportunities to archive their careers in Europe or any part of the football world.

“All the football scouts in Europe will be on Play2score to select talented players. Scouts, club Managers, club Directors, chief scouts, journalists, Are all allowed to join Play2score.

On the platform your allowed to have your own group, your own favorite football teams, your allowed to discuss about football 24/7. Football clubs can also join, is 24/7 football discussions.. The platform is only for football.

“On Play2score when players are seen and scouted, Play2score will also produce the logistics..

Such as; Players Visa – Free, Players Travel insurance-free,

Players- Accommodations- free, Trials to the clubs – Free, Medicals – Free.

He further noted that the website and the app is free and assessable.. Join now !!!