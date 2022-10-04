The defunct Balkans Cup

The UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League are tournaments that encompass the entire European continent. Right now, the online betting Kenya available on 1xBet can be used to wager on all those competitions.

However, there have also been other instances that have featured teams from a smaller portion of the continent. One of them was the Balkans Cup. It was played between the years 1961 and 1994, and it featured squads from:

Albania;

Bulgaria;

Greece;

Romania;

Turkey;

and Yugoslavia.

In general, this competition was quite successful among fans of those nations. It was not unusual to see matches with tens of thousands of spectators watching from the stand.

An important tournament

Of course, teams of those countries could also play in the European Cup, which was the predecessor to the UEFA Champions League. They could also feature in other UEFA tournaments. However, only Yugoslavia had some success in them.

For this reason, the other participating nations saw this tournament as an opportunity to show that they were also competitive. In fact, Bulgaria was the dominating force in the Balkans Cup. Out of the 28 editions celebrated, their teams won the championship a total of nine times.

Bulgaria’s domination

As said before, Yugoslavia was the country with the most success in UEFA tournaments at the time. However, they weren't the most successful nation in the Balkans Cup. In fact, by looking at the statistics, they were only the fourth most winning squad of the tournament, with four titles in total. They had the Romanians, the Greeks and the Bulgarians ahead. Their teams won the competition a total of five, six and nine times respectively.

What is even more surprising was that these nine tournaments won by Bulgarian squads were claimed by five different teams. The most winning squad was Beroe Stara Zagora, which won the tournament a total of four times. Slavia Sofia did so twice. Finally, Trakia Plovdiv, Lokomotiv Sofia and Akademik Sofia did so once each.

