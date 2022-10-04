The legendary Emerson Fittipaldi

There have been many Brazilians who have been quite successful in Formula 1 and other motorsports. The https://www.1xbet.ng/en online bookmaker allows punters to wager on the best exponents of this discipline.

Probably the most illustrious name in this regard is Ayrton Senna. However, before him, there was another Brazilian who also had incredible success in this discipline. We are talking about Emerson Fittipaldi. He competed on many motorsports.

Lots of disciplines

Although Fittipaldi is the most famous due to his legendary feats at Formula 1, he was also extremely successful in the Indianapolis 500 and Formula 2. In general, it can be stated that he was quite versatile when it came to competing in various disciplines.

In Formula 1 terms, Emerson Fittipaldi joined the competition in 1970, and ran on various squads until his retirement in 1980. The teams for which he competed were:

Lotus;

McLaren;

and Fittipaldi Automotive.

The latter team was owned by his brother, Wilson Fittipaldi.

The youngest ever Formula 1 champion

During the decade that Fittipaldi competed in Formula 1, he won the Drivers' Championship on two separate occasions. The first title of the Brazilian occurred in 1972. At that moment he was part of the Lotus team.

It is worth noting that Fittipaldi was only 25 years old at the moment when he claimed his first title. This made him the youngest winner of the championship at the time. In fact, this record stood in place for more than three decades, which speaks a lot about how difficult it is for younger drivers to get a title of this kind.

In 1974, Emerson Fittipaldi was hired by McLaren. His spell at the English squad worked amazingly, as with them he was able to win his second Drivers' Championship. While many people thought that the Brazilian would continue winning titles, he took a seemingly inexplicable decision.

Specifically, in 1976 he decided to change squad once again. This time he joined Fittipaldi Automotive. This team wasn't really competitive, and as a result, his performances dropped considerably. Still, Emerson Fittipaldi is remembered as one of the best Brazilians who ever participated in Formula 1.