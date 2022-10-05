Chicharito’s achievements at Bayer Leverkusen

In summer 2015, Bayer roped in former Manchester United striker Xavier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. The club clearly expected the Mexican to help the team take a high position in the tables Bundesliga, and their choice worked out. The player had an excellent 2015/2016 campaign, scoring 17 goals in Bundesliga and netting another nine in other tournaments. This is the most productive performance the forward has ever had in his career. Thanks to his display, Leverkusen finished third in Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

Fans can follow the current success of the club and its position in the tables of German bundesliga. Chicharito spent another season in Germany. The 2016/2017 campaign was somewhat less successful. He scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga and distinguished himself once more in the German Cup and the Champions League.

As a result, the Mexican has scored 39 goals in 76 games in two years. This is an excellent figure, so it is safe to say that Bayer made a wise investment.

In summer 2017, Chicharito left the club and moved to West Ham. Later, his career gradually went downhill. However, Bayer fans who appreciate this forward still remember his bright period in Germany.

What helped the forward prove himself at the Leverkusen club?

Chicharito almost didn't need to adapt to German football. He started playing and scoring a lot right away. He was a true attacking leader at Bayer, so he had many chances in every match to show his skills.

So, the main reasons for the successful performance of the Mexican include:

Good chemistry with his teammates. He quickly managed to find a common language with Lars Bender, Karim Bellarabi and other players. Thanks to that, Chicharito always had support on the field. Good relationship with the manager. Roger Schmidt immediately began to put the player in the starting lineup. This allowed him to quickly gain confidence in himself. At Manchester United, he most often went on the field as a substitute. The motivation of the player himself. He wanted to prove that he was discounted early. Therefore, the forward began to show his strong qualities from the first matches at Bayer.

Although the footballer played only a couple of seasons with Bayer, but he definitely left a mark. Therefore, the forward remembers the period of his game in Germany with fondness.