Owerri Zone Senate Seat: Onyeagocha Presents Legislative Plans To Electorate

A foremost Activist and Human Rights Lawyer, Hon Uche Onyeagocha yesterday gathered Imo people across party lines, to unveil what he called “My Legislative Agenda”.

He is the candidate of PDP for Owerri Senatorial Zone.

The occasion which took place at Fullmoon Hotel, Owerri Imo State saw the Clergy, School children, Women Groups, People with Disability, Politicians, Artisans, Youths, struggling to gain entrance into the Hall which could not contain the deluge of human Heads that trooped out to behold the event.

Onyeagocha began by saying that his decision to join the Senatorial race was due to persuasions by well-meaning Leaders and Stakeholders in Imo State, across board.

He maintained that “I accepted to run in the belief that I will help to provide effective representation for Nde Owerri Zone in these challenging times in Nigeria”.

Onyeagocha said that his mission to represent Owerri in the Senate is to reinvent representation for Owerri Zone and restore its pride of place and make her excel and thrive in a larger Nigeria.

He said that even though his major assignment if elected would be to make Laws, but he disclosed that he will champion Bills that will help develop the human and natural resources that are in Owerri Zone of Imo State.

He mentioned Education, Infrastructure, Human Rights, Anti Corruption etc as areas he will pursue to bringing changes in the Law of Nigeria.

The former member of House of Representatives said “As your Senator, I shall drive a strong push to reject the ill-conceived proposed payment of tolls by all future users of the long awaited second Niger Bridge being the gate to Owerri Zone from the Southwest and North West”.

Chief Cyril Anyanwu, President of Ezuruezu Mbaise who spoke for Socio-cultural Groups in Owerri Zone, said that Onyeagocha is a dear son of the Zone who identifies with the culture of Owerri people, and therefore deserves Owerri Zone votes.

Prof Jude Njoku who spoke for Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon Mike Iheanetu for Aboh Mbaise LGA, Chief Kelvin Agbaegbu for Ahiazu Mbaise, while Chief Vitalis Ogueri for Mbaike all agreed that Onyeagocha must be sent to the Senate to represent Owerri people in the Red Chamber.

The Imo State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu stressed that Onyeagocha represents a rare chance for Owerri Zone to be heard again in Abuja, and asked that Owerri Zone must not miss the opportunity.

Hon Nze Ray Eneana, Imo PDP Secretary also spoke in the same vein.

Sir Bon Unachukwu, a former Commissioner In Imo State from Ikeduru LGA said that Onyeagocha’s qualities remind Owerri Zone of late Senator Ama Iwuagwu, pointing out that Onyeagocha will not disappoint Nde Owerri Zone, and called for massive votes for him in February, next year’s election.