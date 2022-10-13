NAFF President, Mmaduako Seeks Devt Of Amputy Football At State Levels

..Commends ImoTeam’s Spirited Effort

The President of Nigeria Amputy Football Federation NAFF, Mr Paul Mmaduako has stated his board’s intention to continue pushing for the development of Amputy Football at all states across the nation.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk on Tuesday during his familiarization tour, Mmaduako said he is touring the states and seeking partnership with states Sports Commissions and Ministries for the development of the games.

“My board was just recently elected and my passion is to ensure that Amputy Football gets the development it deserves across the states of the nation.

“Am on tour of the states on familiarization of states to encourage them as well as to intimate players of our plans and vision at the national level.

“Our ambition is to encourage states to give their teams and players the necessary support and discover young talents.

“We want the players to play the game with dignity so that the public will stop seeing them with pity but support them to actualize their dream of even playing professional abroad.

“We are also working on programs that can create education scholarship for the younger players possibly to University level.

The MAFF President among many other enticing plans on how to make the Amputy Football in Nigeria grow said his Federation is looking forward to seeing the Imo State Amputy team at the forthcoming National Para -Games by March next year noting that he loves the spirited effort of the players assuring them that with more effort that they can also be invited to the national team.

Reacting, the Imo State Sports Commission Director Of Sports, Sir Ferdinand Emeana assured the NAFF President and the state Amputy Football team of regular support promising to find a better conducive training ground for them and carrying them along in the scheme of things.

He said the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu has been doing enough to ensure that sports regains it’s glorious height in the state.

The Secretary Imo State Amputy Football Association, Comrade Kenneth Ugwuegbu in his remark thanked the NAFF President for his visit and appreciated the state team players and technical crew for making his worthwhile.

He assured that team will continue to train hard under the guidance of Coach Albert Egelonu for progress.

Highlight of the event was the decoration of the DS and the state Amputy team with National team wears of the Nigerian Amputy Football Federation branded T-shirt by the NAFF boss.