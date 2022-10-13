Bash Extols Ekwueme’s TICO/SELECT Pre Season Tournament

Former Heartland FC Chairman and now CEO of Bashlykes Sports House/Event Centre, Chief Goodfaith “Nwachimereze” Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” has Lauded the efforts and commitment of Ex -International, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ekwueme in organizing the annual TICO/SELECT Pre -Season Football Tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Trumpeta sports desk over the weekend from his Manchester City base in UK, Bash praised the former Legia Warsaw midfielder for his selfless contribution towards football development of our football and league through the tournament that in the past three to four years has continued to help NPFL and NNL teams prepare their sides adequately ahead of new seasons.

“My brother, Ifeanyi Ekwueme needs to be encouraged in what he is doing with his TICO/SELECT pre-seaon tournament for our league teams.

“In fact in reminds me of some of the packages my Bashlykes Sports House is packaging in the near future to help in developing football in our area particularly the clubs in our leagues.

“It is worthy of commendation because it’s not easy to put one’s resources without actually gaining something in return and that’s why i feel that he deserves to be praised for what he is doing.

The tournament which is entering it’s fourth season is expected to hold soon as teams in the NPFL and NNL are rearing to do battle as they prepare for the this season’s edition which was won last season by Heartland FC who piped Abia Warriors 1- 0 in the final at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri in a very entertaining encounter.

Other clubs that featured in the last edition include, Enugu Rangers, Rivers United Cynosure FC First Mahi FC, Apex Crane FC among others.