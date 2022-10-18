EOFC Academy Boss, Sir Obidinma Congratulates New NFF Board

..Lauds 1st VP, Anyansi

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali Ksc, has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau and his board members.

In massage made public by the parent body of the club, Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Sir Obidinma urged the new NFF President and his board to quickly move into action with functional and progressive ideas to develop our football.

He praised the new football leadership in the country on their inaugural meeting which he noted would enable them to appraise mitigating factors on time with the view of correcting them.

The son of Nigeria’s iconic Footballer, Late Elkanah Onyeali who played for Tranmere Rovers in Liverpool, England also admonished the new board to ensure a positive revamp of our league at all tiers which according to him will help to strengthen our national teams.

Sir Obidinma who was very optimistic that the new board will bring positives to Nigeria. Football equally Lauded Enyimba FC Chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu on his election as the 1st Vice President of NFF expressing believe that with his successful outings with the Aba based club, that he will bring his wealth of experience on board to develop our football.