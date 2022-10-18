FirstMahi Babes Rejoices With Team Captain, Tricia On Her Birthday

The management and players of FirstMahi Babes FC wish to felicitate with their captain, Patricia Agbor Mgbe as he marks her birthday this Saturday October 15, 2022.

According to a release from the clubs media made available to Trumpeta sports desk, the club who though are pained with the nasty injury sustained by the hard tackling defender is however excited and wishes to rejoice with her in the celebration of her birthday.

The release further stated that a novelty match between the clubs male and female team will be used the honour the influential “skippo” on Saturday morning.

The Ajassor in Etung LGA of Cross River State born central defender who’s dream is to play for the national team as well have a professional stint abroad is well loved by her peers owing to caring and motherly nature which has endured her to all.