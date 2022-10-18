CAF Champions League: Plateau UTD’s Qualification Paramount than Me Scoring – Onyebuchi

..As Jos Team Sets For Glory

The scoring central defender of Plateau United FC, Emmanuel Onyebuchi has said his teams qualification for the group stage of this seasons CAF Champions League is more Paramount than him scoring during the game.

The tall and hard tackling defender who has recorded two goals already in three games of the qualifying stage disclosed this to Trumpeta sports desk before their departure to Tunisia ahead of their second leg tie against Esperance of Tunisia.

“We are ready to make our management, fans and Nigerians proud by qualifying for the group stage when we get to Tunisia.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game but we believe that we can pull through with our determination and hard work.

“I would really love to score again if the opportunity comes but my team’s qualification into the group stage is more Paramount than me scoring a goal.

Nigerian club, Plateau United FC will on Wednesday night, begin their journey to Tunisia where they will face Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

The Tunisia-bound team boarded a Turkish Airline flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 11:45pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022.

Upon arrival in Turkey, the Nigerian side connected a connecting flight to Tunisia.

All things being equal, Plateau United FC is expected to arrive Tunisia at least 48hrs to the crucial game this Saturday.

The return leg second preliminary round tie of the CAF Champions League against Esperance of Tunisia is slated to hold at the Rades Stadium in Tunisia.

Plateau United FC has a slim 2 -1 advantage from the first leg in Abuja, Nigeria.