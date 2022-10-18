14 Teams Set To Do Battle For YSFON Owerri Mock Champions League

Not less than 14 Teams are set to go into action when the 13th edition of the Youth Sports Federation Of Nigeria YSFON, organized Owerri Mock Champions League kicks off later this month.

Reports emanating from the Local Organizing Committee LOC, Chairman, Mr Johnny Opara “BeGood” , about 13 Teams are expected to do battle for glory when the competition which has always served as a prelude for the seasons kick off particularly for clubs within the south east as a feasting ground for talents.

He need the clubs to include; Heartland FC, FirstMahi FC, Father Eburuaja FC, Chukwuebuka FC, Campos FC, Elephant FC, Vikings FC, Malick Pro FC, Pakat FC, Taye FC, Brazuka FC, Guarantee Builders FC, Akali FC and Team Owerri West.