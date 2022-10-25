Imo Football Fraternity In Prayers Over Henry Nwosu’s Health Condition

Members of the Football fraternity particularly in Imo state over the weekend have been in prayers over the health condition of former Green Eagles Captain, Henry Nwosu “MON”.

Trumpeta sports gathered that the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner who also stared for NNB of Benin and ACB of Lagos was admitted to the hospital for complicated health issues.

Although the shape of the illness was not exactly made public but sources revealed to Trumpeta that the situation could be clear once the tests run on the midfield general in his playing days comes out.

The social media went agog over the weekend as lovers of the Naze in Owerri North born football legend started offering prayers for the soft spoken icon.

Reprieve was however gotten after pictures of Lucky Sunday who went to see him in the hospital at Asaba, Delta state surfaced on the social media mid -yesterday as the Football fraternity continue to remember him in prayers.