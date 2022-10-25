CENN FC Boss, Nwawudu Excited With Teams Entrance For YSFON Mock Champions League

As part of her youth development program, CENN foundation football club will be participating in the U15 2022 YSFON mock champions league which will be staged at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri later this month.

The YSFON tourney has been designed to discover young and new talents for a path way to greater heights which will in turn take more youths off the streets and reduce crime in the society.

Taking cognizance of the similarities in the aim and goals of the tournament, CENN foundation FC will now be participating in the YSFON tournament come November.

Speaking to Newsmen, CENN foundation FC CEO Mrs Dorathy Nwawudu who is the YSFON Chairman in Mbaise said.

“I’m indeed delighted to be a part of this youth development program, and this has always been the target of the academy.

CENN as a body will continue to support any programs like this that could foster human development, not only in sports but in other areas of life or career path.

This year’s edition will be unique because we are involved and we hope to be able to help alot of young ones out there that can’t find their way up the ladder. “ Mrs Nwawudu concluded.

CENN foundation FC will be participating in the tournament as Liverpool as registration for teams is expected to end on October 25th with the draws holding the next while kick -Off is on 29th of October, 2022.