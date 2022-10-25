SWAN Congratulates Members, Cosmos & Onwunali Over Taekwondo Honours

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter has congratulated two of it’s members, Mr Cosmos Chukwuemeka of Darling FM, Owerri and Mr Kennedy Onwunali of Wakawaka Sports/Radio Nigeria on their recent award given to them by the Imo State Taekwondo Association.

Trumpeta sports gathered that the two sports writers who have both made waves in sports reporting and broadcasting over the years were on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall at Dan Anyiam Stadium Conferred with a Taekwondo Association Award, “Black Belt” in recognition of their selfless services to God and humanity, particularly in area of sports development.

Encomiums and felicitation has continued to trail the honour given to the sports personalities as Imo SWAN joins their numerous fans, well wishers and family to rejoice with them and pray for more honour and glory with good health and blessings of God.