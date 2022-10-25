2023 Orlu Senate: Igbo Group Backs Izunaso, Satisfied With Senator’s Pedigree

By Onyekachi Eze

While Candidates of other political parties scramble to gain masses support for the 2023 general elections, that may not be same with the Flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Imo West (Orlu Zone) Senatorial District, Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso, as top shots in the World of business have assured of their support.

They did not only assure the Senator of their unflinching support, but also unanimously endorsed him for the race.

According to information scooped by Trumpeta Newspaper, they cited Izunaso’s pedigree as top notch.

In the affirmative, Izunaso was attributed as a servant Leader, with the requisite qualification to represent Orlu Zone in 2023.

Contemplating on the benefits of ranking, the Oru West born political titan was endorsed following his generousity towards the Persons Living With Disability, under his Kpakpando Foundation which had existed for the past seventeen years.

His soft spot for humanity, and his human relations was a booster for Izunaso, which were said to be deficient among other candidates.

The Igbo business mogul from the Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, in Lagos State, Nigeria, among other Local Government Areas in Lagos State threw in their support behind Senator Osita Izunaso’s ambition in an event recently hosted by Chief Monday Akunna ( Ukwachinaka Ihitenansa).

Speaking, the Coordinator, Barr. C.Y. Obi Mgbecheta, who expressed delight on the calibre of persons that turned up for the endorsement, described Izunaso as a great politician that has the interest of the people at heart.

Chief Akunna while speaking called on the people of Orlu zone to mobilise support for the senatorial ambition of Izunaso.

Responding, the visibly elated Senator commended the initiators of the event as well as Igbo people that came out in large number to associate with him.

Izunaso declared that the gathering should henceforth be known as Senator’s Club, while Chief Akunna was named its protem Chairman, and Afam Chukwuma as the Secretary.

In furtherance, he directed that a seven-man committee to be constituted inorder to help in piloting the affairs of the Club.

The event was said to had attracted noble men and women from various LGAs in Lagos who are of Igbo extraction.

