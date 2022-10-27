The Millionaire Chance is Here Again, Buy 5 Plots & Get One Free at Lagoon Courts

LAGOON COURTS is one of our prestigious properties located at Ibeju Agbe town of Ibeju lekki.
It’s a pure splendor with a waterfront and a world-class proposed development, accompanied by a state-of-the-art architectural layout and infrastructure that covers commercial, residential, educational, recreational, and industrial establishments.
4 more days to go, why not take advantage of this mouth watering promo and be part of our investors that will get value of their money via the 20% price Increase starting from the 1st of November 2022…..
🔥BUY 5 PLOTS OF LAND AND GET 1 FREE PLOT.
🔥 BUY A PLOT OF LAND AND GET FREE DEVELOPMENT FEE AND DOCUMENTATION
Location: Ibeju Agbe town, Ibeju Lekki
Title: Deed of Assignment
old Price: 5.5M
New price: 6.6M
Infrastructures
-Good Drainage System
-Good Road Networks
-External Perimeter Fencing
-Street light
-Portable Water Supply
-Gate House
-24-Hours Backup Electricity
Attractions
-New Int’l Airport
-PAN African University
-Dangote Refinery -Lekki Deep Sea Port
Invest Now!!!
For more ENQUIRES contact
08171947272
09080030000
08104645436