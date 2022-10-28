Imo Digital Hockey Weekend Sports: Njaba APC IMHA Hopeful, Ebonine Extolled For Sponsoring Constituents To Activity

..As LGA Sports Sec, Iheanacho Thanks Ogu, Madam “SoSo”, DS

The All Progressives Congress APC, Candidate for Njaba state Constituency Seat at the Imo House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma Worship “Eze -Ngwori Njaba” has been Lauded for his continued support to his Constituents particularly the youths.

The recent commendation is coming on the heels of his support and sponsorship of the Team Njaba to the states Digital Hockey Weekend Sports which was held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Expressing her gratitude and appreciation for Hon Ebonine’s gesture, Njaba Sports Secretary cum Hockey Coach, Iheanacho Grace Chinonyerem said “Eze -Ngwori Njaba” has been supportive to Team Njaba especially in the participation to the weekend sports on Wednesday thanking him for his spirited encouragement.

She however pleaded with other well meaning sons and daughters of Njaba LGA to emulate the philanthropic gestures of Hon Ebonine by supporting the youths of the area especially in sports.

She however also extended her gratitude and appreciation to the State Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Chike Ogu, The Imo State Hockey Association Chairperson who is also the SA to Imo Governor on Women Mobilization, Hon (Mrs) Josephine Nnoaham “Madam SoSo” and the Director of Sports, Imo State Sports Commission, Sir Fedinand Emeana for their unflinching support and encouragement towards advancing sports development and for gracing the weekend sports activities on Wednesday.