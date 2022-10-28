Omeogo Inaugurates Campaign Team Tomorrow

The All Progressive Congress candidate for the 2023 Orlu Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency election, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi na Orlu, will on Saturday, the 29th of October, 2022, flag off his Campaign, as well as inaugurate his Director General, LGA Coordinators, Ward Coordinators and Media Team.

This was contained in a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Peter Dibia and made available to journalists in Owerri on Thursday.

According to him, “this epoch making event will take place at Orlu Council Headquarters, Orlu, by 10 am dot, with members of CampHope Organization Worldwide both home and abroad gracing the inaugural ceremony”.

The release added that members of the public, Omeogo’s friends and well wishers are all invited to witness this special occasion.