Imo U15 Handball Championship: Njaba SOLAD, Obi Rewards Victorious Santa Maria Sec Sch, Umuaka

..Says “Sports Key to Youth Empowerment”

The Sole Administrator SOLAD, for Njaba LGA, Hon (Chief) Vitalis Ugochikwu Obi “Oputaobie” has rewarded champions of the recently concluded Imo State U15 Male & Female Handball Championship, Santa Maria Secondary School, Umuaka for their domineering performance.

Chief Obi also known as “Aka Etiokwe Erie Okwe I of Njaba” announced the reward during a reception organiser to appreciate the young lads for winniy both the male and female category of the championship which was held at the Grasshoppers Int’l Stadium, Owerri.

While handing the handsome cash reward to the team, Oputaobie thanked the school management and the coaching crew including the Njaba Sports Secretary, Grace Iheanacho Chinonyerem for giving the students the opportunity and the training to excel as well as elevating the LGA through sports.

He praised the young lads for the outstanding performance urging them not to relent with their training and academic studies pointing out that sports remains a veritable tool for youth empowerment and that his administration in line with the 3R mantra of Governor Hope Uzodinma shall continue to promote and support talented youths in the area which he observed will help to curb social vices.