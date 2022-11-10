Parents Raise Alarm Over Ugly State Of School Buildings, Appeals To Uzodinma To Intervene Quickly

By Okey Alozie

Imminent danger is currently facing worst school buildings in the LGAs of Imo State according to findings.

Trumpeta learnt that the school premises in some of our LGAs are no longer conducive for learning due to over grown weeds and dilapidated structures.

Reptiles are said to be disturbing both students and teacher.

The worst situation is found in primary schools.

Findings from some of the schools in the three zones of Imo State shows that many schools don’t have conducive class rooms and staff room for effective teaching and learning and as a result of this students and teachers don’t have any were to study except under trees.

Hoodlums according to reports now use this as an advantage to wreak serious havoc in most schools as we were told.

At Nguru Secondary Commercial School Ekeh Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State for example teachers and students come in the morning and stay under trees after gisting, they will all disappear.

The same thing our reporter learnt happens at Okwuato secondary school in the same Aboh Mbaise. Orogwe secondary school in Owerri West local government areas has the same problem.

As a result of these bad conditions in public schools, parents have threatened to withdraw their children and switch over to private schools where there can get conducive environment.

Some Parents who spoke on the ugly situation also complained of insufficient teachers at the public schools coupled with delay in releasing results of first school leaving certificate, junior WAEC and with hold SSCE results.

Experts are also calling on the governor to do something fast.