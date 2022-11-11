Owerri Basketball Classic: Organizers Commend Impact Imo Supremo For Promoting Programme

The leader of Impact Imo Organization, Chief Jonjude Okere, has been eulogised by Owerri Basketball Classic organizing committee for his role in promoting the game in the state.

They made this known in a message they sent out to members of the public who assisted in organizing the most successful basketball tournament, East of the Niger in the last few years.

According to Kelechi Anosike, Chairman of the organizing committee, Chief Jonjude demostrated his love for youths of the state by stepping in at a time others were running away from sports, to sponsor the MVP of the last tornament.

Anosike recounted that the move gave hope to the players and made them to work hard to become the best in the world of basketball noting that they were extremely happy that their talent has been given a morale boost by Jonjude.

He went further to say that the basketball enthusiast, who in his usual way of encouraging the youths across the country like his much celebrated Ngor Okpala Champions League is aimed at empowering talents which will make him to go all out to sponsor them to greater heights.

Anosike said the Owerri Basketball Classic provides an avenue for the young ones to exercise their talents.

On his part, Jonjude who is a member of the Obidatti Presidential Campaign Committee, informed Wakawaka Sports Extra that he will keep sponsoring the best players award as part of his contribution towards the development of the game of basketball in the state.