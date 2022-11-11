Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Competition: Comprehensive Sec Ubomiri Zoom Into 3rd Round

..As Games Master Commends Organizers

..Says, “Tournament Will Expose Talents

As the Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Secondary School Football Competition entered it’s second round on Thursday November 10, 2022 with two matches decided, Comprehensive Secondary School Ubomiri, Mbaitoli LGA and Comprehensive Secondary School Orji, Owerri North LGA both has earned a place in the third round of the mouth watering tournament that has sent interesting wave across the state.

In the first second round game decided by 10am at the Dan Anyiam Stadium training pitch, Comprehensive Ubomiri edged their counterparts, Comprehensive Secondary School Amakohia, Owerri North LGA 3-2 with one of the revelation of the tournament, Chigemezu Uzoma capping his outstanding performance when he scored his teams second goal in the second half of the entertaining encounter.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the game, Games Master of Comprehensive Secondary School Ubomiri, Mr Nwaiwu Canice Emeka expressed delight over his lads resilient and discipline during the game which he attributed to their victory.

He commended the President of of Ikukuoma Foundation, Dr Summers VC Neokie and his staff for Sponsoring the tournament as well as members of Like -Minds Fitness Club for their professional organization.

Mr Nwaiwu noted that the return of such competition among Scholl’s in the state will not just help in curbing social vices but also create avenue for young talents that will become greater stars to be identified.

Comprehensive Secondary School Orji, Owerri North LGA in the second game by 12noon humbled Peter Noster Secondary School, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA 2-0 to also book a place in the third round.

The competition continues today with two interesting parings as Emmanuel College Owerri will rekindle their age long rivalry with Government Secondary School Owerri in an Owerri Schools derby by 10am just as Obizi High School will size up against Holy Ghost College, Owerri in the second game by 12noon