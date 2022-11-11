Imo Govt Moves To Jail Dealers Of Fake Drinks

. CPC Destroys Counterfeit Goods Worth N 50m

By Okey Alozie

The producers and dealers of fake and adulterated drinks are said to have returned back in Imo but the government of Imo State under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodinma has now swung into full action with the view of eradicating them.

The government according to reports gathered is set to jail fake dealers once apprehended.

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) led by, Hon Mrs Obioma Okafor on Tuesday 8th November 2022 destroyed expired drinks seized from the fake dealers. The fake drinks according to reports worth over N50m.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the burning exercise, the Director General of the consumer protection council, Imo State Mrs Obioma said she willing to put in her best to make sure that expired drinks are off the market, adding that no consumer in Imo State will be shortchanged any longer.

She insisted that her team will always go on the sport check and routine inspection in markets, shops and business centres in search of dealers of fake products.

We regret why people should consider it necessary to engage in such dirty business.

The DG explained that her office is there to protect consumers in Imo State, pointing out that any consumer who is shortchanged must get repaid, refunded or replacement of the goods in question.

She insisted that the standard practice must take place in Imo market.

She however warned those who sell with substandard measurements to be ready to face the music whenever they are caught.

She further advised Imo people to report those who are shortchanging them to her office.

Meanwhile, the CPC DG in the State has organized an education debate competition for schools in Imo State.

The grand finale of the debate competition took place in her office on Tuesday.

Urban secondary school Orlu came first while Maria Gurati secondary school came second the debate was centred on the consumer protection law.