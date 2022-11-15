Maduka:  Insecurity In Imo Caused By Bad Governance, Promises To Attract Industry, Create Jobs,

..To Unveil Mission, Platform Soon

One of those believed to be eyeing Government House, Owerri, and planning to succeed Senator Hope Uzodimma as governor of Imo State, Sir Basil Maduka has expressed that insecurity in the State is caused by bad leadership, unmitigated corruption, greed and impunity.

Basil Maduka, a Knight of St. Christopher of the Anglican Communion, regretted the profiling of Imo State. According to him, “Imo has always been a peaceful, peace- loving and full of life State” until recent ugly developments that is traceable to bad governance.

Sir Maduka who is a guru in the Oil and Gas industry promised to employ his wealth of experience in job creation to eradicate joblessness which is the major causes of restiveness and insecurity in the State. He further stated that as an employer of labour he knows that wealth creation is catalyst for development and peaceful co-existence.

Maduka went on to state that it was sine qua non to reposition the State in order to attract investors and investments, while putting capital flight to an end. He alluded that capital flight is caused by insecurity, restiveness and fear of losing investments. He said that repositioning Imo State would make it an investment destination.

The Akpokwu Egbelu, Akpodim Ezinihitte Mbaise born Oil and Gas mogul used the occasion of interface with the media to reveal of plans to unveil his mission and platform through which it would be achieved very soon.

It could be recalled that Sir Basil Maduka was a front runner in the last People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primary election for Imo East (Owerri Zone) whereby certain elements who have appropriated the Party conspired against and scuttled the people’s interest that was his Senatorial aspiration.