Consumers Raise Alarm Over Fuel Hike In Imo

.As Govt Keeps Mute

By Okey Alozie

The cost of leaving has been on the increase following the hike of petrol price in the South East especially Imo State, the Eastern Heartland.

A litre of petrol is now sold at N 250,00 at filling stations within Owerri metropolis since last week.

Our reporter who conducted a market research in Owerri observed that the litre of fuel as at October which was N 170 now sales at a very high rate and has now continued to affect goods and services in the State.

The cost of transportation is now high and this has also forced other commodities to increase especially food items and among other goods.

From the feelers that we are getting, the fuel pump price will increase more as from next week.

We also gathered that many fuel dealers want to start hoading the product so that it will be scare and consequently, the price will go higher before they will now bring it out for sale even as the government has kept mute over the ugly development causing hardship on its people.

The consumers in the state are also complaining about increase in the price of kerosene. A bottle of kerosene is now costing up to N1000 in Imo markets.

Increase in the price of petrol and kerosene has brought bad condition to many families.

A food stuff seller who spoke to our reporter revealed that it was the increase in fuel pump price that led to high cost of transportation and consequently increase in food stuffs and others.

Imolites are calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to come to their aid by set up a price control board. The government as we gathered is contemplating of setting up task force that swing into action to deal with those who want extort money from consumers unnecessarily.