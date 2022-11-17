Lagos is the Ultimate Investors’ Home for Business Make money now with our opportunity

The dream of a perfect home is one that everyone has had.

Built for the future, built for commerce, built for wealth.

UPTOWN COURTS EXTENSION is seated in a large expanse of land lying in Osoroko town along the Lekki Free Trade Zone road, Ibeju Lekki. The property is well situated with close proximity to huge development projects that like the Dangote refinery.

Location:Along lekki trade free zone

Title:Global C of O

Land size: 600sqm

Price:N12M

✅ Buy 4plots and get 1plots free

Investments Edge

-Over 100% land appreciation rate

-Free from Omo-Onile and other encumbrances

-Well structured environment

-New international airport

Infrastructures

-Good Drainage System

-Good Road Networks

-External Perimeter Fencing

-Street light

-Portable Water Supply

-Gate House

-24-Hours Backup Electricity

Attractions

-New Int’l Airport

-PAN African University

-Dangote Refinery

-Lekki Deep Sea Port

Invest Now!!!

For more ENQUIRES contact

08171947272

09080030000

08104645436