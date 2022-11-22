Unknown Gunmen Invade Oguta LGA Again

.Leave Tears, Sorrow, Destruction Behind

Youths and influential personalities of Nkwesi Autonomous Community in Oguta LGA have fled the Community following a show of supremacy between the Ebubeagu security outfit and unknown gunmen.

Last week in Nkwesi, a young man and a Constabulary identified as Emeka Ngoka was shot point blank before his kinsmen by the unknown gunmen operating on three motorcycles.

An indigene who pleaded anonymity told our Reporter that the slain Emeka Ngoka was accused of being an informant to Ebubeagu.

The indigene said no sooner had the unknown gunmen zoomed off than the Ebubeagu security operatives landed, ransacking all corners of the Community and releasing shots intermittently.

Indigenes scampered for safety amidst the confusion. As soon as the Ebubeagu left, the unknown gunmen landed too to display in the same manner.

They picked three youths and took them to an unknown destination. The three young men were released later in the day with wounds as a result of torture.

The situation now is that one can hardly see a matured male in Nkwesi in the day time except late in the night when they sneak in to sleep and later disappear in the morning.

The prevailing insecurity situation in Nkwesi is seriously affecting some indigenes of Izombe who had earlier relocated to the community as a result of their own crisis.