Imo Sports Commission; “I Will Serve Imolites As Servant, Not A Boss”, Says Prince Ogbonna

..Begins Attraction Of Foreign Partners

The newly appointed Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has affirmed his desire to be a servant leader to the people while discharging his duties.

Prince Ogbonna who made this known through his media aide over the weekend also used the medium to appreciate the State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma for finding him worthy and fit to pilot the affairs of sports in the state.

He posited that Imo is richly blessed with talents adding that his administration will bring innovative ideas and programmes that will help to take sports in the state to the highest pinnacle.

According to him, sports is a cardinal sector for youth empowerment and if well harnessed, can be turned into a lucrative business as is obtainable in developed countries.

“My goal as the Executive Chairman of Imo state Sports Commission is to revitalize Sports in the state and by the grace of God, shall restore back the lost glory of the state the world of sports.

Meanwhile, barely few days of his appointment as the Executive Chairman of Imo state Sports Commission, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has swiftly swung into action with the view of attracting foreign partners that can invest and give Imo sports the much needed development.

Prince Ogbonna who disclosed this over the weekend from Europe, is optimistic that Imo State will bounce back prominently in the field of sports, by way of taking a place of pride in the sports lexicon of Nigeria.

He stated that he is already in contact with top European Sports Organizations and companies that are willing to partner Imo Sports Commission for sports development in the area.

“While am getting ready to resume effectively, it is also my desire to bring my partners as soon as their visas are processed to visit the state and study what is on ground with the view of harnessing the talents and upgrading our facilities.