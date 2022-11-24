Heartland FC Lauds Ambassador On His Appointment As Sports Commission Chairman

Heartland Football club of Owerri has congratulated the newly appointed Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador”.

According to a press release made available to Trumpeta sports desk through their media, the club also appreciated the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma for putting a round peg in a round hole.

“The management and staff of Heartland FC Owerri heartily congratulates PRINCE OGBONNA on his appointment as the Chairman Imo State Sports Commission.

“Heartland FC is confident that your wealth of experience as an ex professional who grew through the ranks , Exposure, talent management and administrative acumen will affect the fortunes of sports in Imo State positively.

“We appreciate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for appointing a round peg in a round hole, a perfect fit for the job .