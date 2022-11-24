The Season for Good Palmsville Courts, Lagos is available for investment

How does it feel to live in a fully- optimized estate with everything done at the touch of a button?
Palmsville Courts Extension is our most recent estate behind the popular Palmsville courts situated in Orimedu town Ibeju-lekki just about 600 meters from the Lekki coastal road with close proximity to the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Dangote refinery.
Location: Ibeju Agbe town, Ibeju Lekki
Title: Proposed Governor’s Consent
Price:4.8M
✅Buy 4plots and get 1plots free
💃50% off PALMSVILLE courts Extension
Infrastructure
-Good Drainage System
-Good Road Networks
-External Perimeter Fencing
-Street light
-Portable Water Supply
-Gate House
-24-Hours Backup Electricity
Attractions
-New Int’l Airport
-PAN African University
-Dangote Refinery
-Lekki Deep Sea Port
