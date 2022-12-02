Football Believers Network Int’l Holds One Day Crusade In Owerri

The Football Believers Network Int’l FBNI, will today, Friday December 2, 2022 at the Uzii Primary School along Mbaise road hold a “one day crusade with the team tagged “Suffer Not The Witches To Live In Football”, from 4pm to 7pm.

According to FIFA bagged referee, Evang Ukah Ndubuisi Odiwonma who doubles as the Minister of the network for Jesus, some of the Ministers who would speaking at the crusade include; Pastor Udoka Ukah, Senior Pastor Jubilee Christian Center, Pastor Calvary Chibueze, Senior Pastor JCC World Bank, Evang Uchenna Chukwu of FBNI and Coach Obi Power of Heartland Queens.

Evang Ukah who is also an NPFL referee urged young Footballers both male and female to attend the crusade and see the power of witches over their destiny destroyed.

FIFA Odiwonma who has been in the forefront of evangelizing for Christ among Footballers said the programme would afford those that would attend the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the peace of mind God gives to his Children.