CENN FC “Liverpool” Emerges 2022 YSFON Mock Champions League King 

..As Prince Chidiebere Rewards MVP Player

The Chief Engr Njoku Nwawudu Foundation Football club who were known as Liverpool has emerged Champions of the 2022 Imo State YSFON Mock Champions League held at the Old stadium Tetlow road Owerri.

Courtesy of Innocent Nwabuogu’s lone strike early in the second half and the tactical genius of Coach Chinedu West, CENN FC ended the YSFON campaign with a 1-0 win against Heartland FC feeders team AKA Borussia Dortmund to entertain the football fans gathered at the stadium for the closing ceremony and award/ Trophy presentation.

The Mbaise based side CENN FC began their YSFON campaign on a flying note when they knocked out Paris Football club AkA PSG in the first round with 2 – 0 on aggregate.

Innocent Nwabuogu’s double strike in the first leg and a barren draw in the return leg sent Paris FC parking from the tournament.

CENN FC qualified for the next round and went on to the league stage of the tournament.

The first league encounter was against Brasuka FC AKA Barcelona, but CENN FC got the better of Brasuka FC when they defeated the Barca side 2-0 again.

The next encounter was against Campus Fc AKA Arsenal which was CENN FC only loss in the campaign, CENN fc lost 1-4 to Campus FC in the first leg.

CENN FC returned to winning ways when they stopped the unbeaten run of the high flying Vikings FC AKA Chelsea FC on the day by winning 2-0.

In the spirit of the winning momentum and euphoria, they defeated Heartland FC feeders AkA Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on their next fixture to become joint top league leaders with 9 points.

The unstoppable CENN FC AkA Liverpool resumed the second half of the league with a revenge on Campus FC who soiled their unbeaten run with 1-0 slim defeat to extend the lead on the table with 12 points.

The now much dreaded CENN FC team went ahead to walked over Brasuka FC 3-0 in the return leg to move to 15 points and also walked over Vikings FC in another 3 -0 to extend the lead at the top of the table with 18 points.

In the final show down which doubles as the closing ceremony and award presentation, CENN FC crowned it with a slim victory against Heartland feeders team in front of home fans.

CENN FC ended the campaign as champions of the side with 21 points out of possible 24 points while Campos FC where runner up with 11 points.

Onwuzurigno Elega of CENN FC who was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament received N50,000 cash powered by the Vice Chairman of First Mahi FC, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha.

First Mahi was also adjourdged as the .OST disciplined team at the tournament