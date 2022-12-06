EOCF Boss, Rtn Obidinma Vows To Sustain Father’s Legacy

..As Elkanah Academy Unveils Tranmere Rovers Jersey

Boyd by the hand of fellowship and partnership promises by his late father’s club in UK, the CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, has restated his resolve to sustain his father’s legacy while as active player and administrator.

Speaking shortly after the foundations academy, Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy concluded a friendly match between the clubs Team and Team B, Rtn Obidinma maintained that his father’s of helping young talents to become stars can never die.

He noted that the foundation and the FC Academy were both instituted to not only help immortalize his father but much more to help discover, nurture and expose young talents who desire to Excell with football.

He however thanked Tranmere Rovers Community for Honouring his late Dad during the Black History Month this year adding that the club also sent Tranmere Rovers jersey in line with the clubs partnership with Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation to support the academy’s effort of helping the young ones actualize their Football dream.

Rtn Obidinma meanwhile has disclosed the foundations plans to continue to develop the young talents and helping them grow into future stars.

The young philanthropist urged the young lads to always stay disciplined and committed to training and their studies noting that such virtues helped his late Dad to success.

During the friendly match to unveil the Tranmere Rovers Jersey at the Bashlykes Sports House & Event Center, Elkanah Onyeali FC Team B on Blue defeated Elkanah Onyeali FC Team A on Red 5-4.