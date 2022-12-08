Oguta: Unknown Gunmen Ban Gatherings

Since the issuance of the controversial sit-at-home order and its counter went viral, fears of uncertainty in the already ” war turn ” areas of Oguta local government area have increased as unknown gunmen there have banned gatherings of all sorts in some communities.

The most affected Communities are those communities who have had axes to grind with State joint security agencies.

The Communities mostly affected are Izombe, Agwa and Nkwesi where unknown gunmen have challenged the joint forces.

Last weekend, the people of Umudei Nkwesi who had gathered to discuss the burial of one of their own were forcefully dispersed.

An elder who pleaded anonymity in his words narrated his experience thus; “we were in a meeting when these boys came shooting into the air”.

“They approached us and asked what the gathering was for. We explained to them and after hearing us out, they ordered us to disperse immediately and we did”.

“As soon as they rode off, speculations of an invasion rented the air and people starting fleeing the community”.

As at the time of filing this report, movement in Nkwesi, Agwa and Izombe communities have not been free.

The prevailing predicament is now heightened with the recent speculation of a five day chain sit-at-home.