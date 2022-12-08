Your turn to make big money this Xmas with EUC HOMES

BUY and HOLD, Take advantage of our unique flexible payment plans now to secure your place at by EUC Homes for YOU to WIN BIG LATER🤩
Invest in Brooksville Courts for Royalties 👑 📌 Enjoy a Lifetime of Serenity, Luxury and Royalty 🤴
This property is one of our finest properties with close proximity to reputable Industries and Multinationals.
✅Sell 3plots and get 1plot free💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
✅30% off on all estates excluding silver spring&ext with druhill manor
✅30% off on development fees
Offer ends 31st December 2022
Location: Ibeju Agbe Town in Ibeju Lekki
Selling Price: N7.2M/600sqms
Title: Deed of Assignment
Reach out to us today and begin your journey to becoming a land owner!
ESTATE FEATURES
✅Good Road Network
✅ Quick allocation
✅ Secured Environs
✅ Excellent Natural Environs and many more👌
NEIGHBORHOOD
– Lekki Deep Sea Port
– PAN African University
– New Int’l Airport
– Dangote Refinery
Enquiries/Inspection
☎️ 08171947272