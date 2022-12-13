Okorie , Others Express Gratitude As Judges Wives’ Imo Chapter Holds 2022 Annual Thanksgiving Service

In appreciation for God’s protection and guidance , the members of Judges wives association lmo state chapter held their 2022 annual Thanksgiving service in Owerri.

The well attended event cum award ceremony started with a church service at St Joseph’s Chaplaincy Imo state University Complex followed by a reception at the Orlu Road High Court premises amidst funfare and jubilations , the occasion was also graced by notable dignitaries from within and outside the state alongside awardees who were recognized for their excellent service to humanity, under the chairmanship of Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi.

In her welcome address , the president of the association Mrs Chinonye Benedicta Okorie (Ph.d) welcomed the gathering she said the essence of the thanksgiving is to glorify God for the gift of life as no death has been recorded among her members , she went down history lane to give a brief rundown of the leadership of the association since inception

Mrs Okorie maintained that the leadership of the association was bequeathed to her because of the emergence of her husband Hon. Justice V.U Okorie as the president of the Customary Court Of Appeal (CCA) Imo state.

Mrs Okorie hinted that the association currently has a total number of 43 members and 5 new intending members , she listed some activities of the association , she said ” We have members who are aged and no longer active, however as a group we pay frequent visits to them to ensure their welfare is well catered for , occasionally we also visit our lethargic members who neither attend meetings or pay dues” she submitted.

Mrs Okorie described the association as a top notch despite few challenges ,she also seized the platform to list out some laudable landmark achievements under her watch viz;registration of the association with Corporate Affairs Commission CAC which is concluded , paying homeage to the orphanage or vulnerable children, visitation support to aged and sick members, financial support to unemployed members , opening an office in Judiciary in the name of Judges Wives Association which is in progress and impress to support the office which is also in progress.

In her remarks , the organizing committee chairperson Lady N.K Abosi express happiness at the success of the event she said ” We are gatherer here to thank God for what he has done for us, God has been protecting us ,” she said. The resource person Lady Nkechi Onumajulu in her lecture stressed on the need for citizens to be focused in the work of God.