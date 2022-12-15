Chief Dr Charles Okpe Orogwe Peace Football Tourname Kicks Off In Style

The 2022 edition of Chief Dr Charles Okpe peace soccer competition kicked off last tuesday at Central School, Orogwe, Owerri West with a fanfare by 3pm

The kick off ceremony was by the donor Chief Dr Charles Okpe. The championship is for the six villages in Orogwe Community in Owerri West..

There was March past of all competing teams which include Umunjanwoke Fc, Umuafom Fc, Umueze Fc, Amato Fc,Umunomo Fc and the current champions Ubah Fc.

The format of play is round robin so that the quarter finals, semi finals and finals would respectively serve as Christmas entertainment for the Community.

The opening match of the competition was between Umueze Fc and Umuafom Fc. It ended 2-1 in favour of Umueze.

Apart from the football entertainment, prizes will be given to all participating teams. Football scouts have been engaged to come and look for stars for possible exposure.

Chief Dr Charles Okpe who hails from Umuafom is not a politician but a philanthropist of repute and no wonder the renowned Imo Brothers International Band of Orogwe dedicated a track to him in which they described him as ” AKA MERE ONYEISHI YA HUU UZO”.

Speaking while instituting the Organizing Committee, the donor said he brought out the trophy in 2009 to promote peace, love and unity in the Community as well as divert the minds of the youths to positive things. He said his greatest joy is that the completion has continued to discover hidden stars.

However, above every other interest, Chief Dr Charles Okpe is also using the occasion to thank God for healing him in 2012 when he was afflicted by a mysterious illness which nearly paralyzed him before he was taken to India for treatment. He came back hail and hearty.

Again, Chief Dr Charles Okpe is grateful to God and all those who stood by him between August 2021 to September 2022 when he was framed up, arrested , bailed and arraigned before a court if competent jurisdiction.

At the peak of this development, his beneficiaries went into prayers and asked God to intervene and indeed God intervened because the traducers abandoned the case and it was subsequently struck out because it was baseless and all hinged on false accusations.

Because of his life experience, this man with a heart of gold Chief Dr Charles Okpe is using this golden opportunity to call on people of goodwill , particularly the youths to be focused in life, be hardworking, fear God and remain steadfast I Him as whatever one sows, that he shall reap.