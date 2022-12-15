Aftermath Of 21st NSF: Prince Ogbonna Extols Imo Athletes For Ambassadorial Outing In Asaba 

The Executive Chairman of Imo Sports Commission, Hon. Prince E.O. Ogbonna has appreciated and celebrated the Imo contingents for making the State proud in the just concluded 21st National Sports Festival held in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the Executive Chairman who made this available through his aide, “the Imo State Ambassadors in their Spartan spirit performed excellently in all the sports they participated, despite some pockets of challenges they encountered.

He therefore thanked the athletes, both those that won laurels for the State and those that didn’t, for making the State proud and for their coruscating efforts towards restoring the lost glory of sports in the State.

Prince Ogbonna however showered colossal panegyrics on the Executive Governor of Imo State Distn Sen. Hope Uzodinma for the nutrient packed attention he is giving not only the sports sector, but also to the entire sectors of the State,

this veracious assertion found eloquent expression in the government religious adherence and application of the 3R mantra policy “Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery” in the State, which are the pillar points of his vision driven administration.

The capacity studded Commission Chairman also eulogized the Director of Sports and his management staff for the congruent manner they organized, trained and managed the athletes before, during and after the event and assured them of adequate attention to all their needs, for the betterment of Sports in the State.

The former footballer cum philanthropist popularly known and called ‘Ambassador’, also commiserated with both the immediate and extended families of the late boxer, who kicked the bucket while in active service at Asaba. According to him, his death is so petrifying that it shook the State devastatingly beyond measure and beyond expression as he aassured the family that the State Hero shall be given a befitting burial and finally prayed for the repose of his soul.