Onyeagocha Hails Mbaise Nation On Solidarity, Unity Of Purpose As A People

The Imo East senatorial candidate for the February 25, 2023 national assembly elections, Hon Uche Onyeagucha, has called on the people of Mbaise to continue in their age – long massive solidarity and traditional unity of purpose which have made the area not only unique but also special in virtually all spheres of human endeavour.

Onyeagocha stated this when he was received by the Amuzu chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, at Nrii Ukwu, in Amuzu, Aboh Mbaise LGA.

According to him, “This entity called Mbaise is known all over Nigeria for its solidarity inclinations. Mbaise as a nation does things with one accord. Mbaise as an entity is unique. For the purposes of moving this great and enterprising nation forward, you people must not allow the cord that holds you together to be broken by outsiders, either because of selfish reasons or political considerations. The moment you allow this, political adventurists will plant disunity within. “Therefore you people must be steadfast, and continue in the spirit of Mbaise solidarity and explore it to maximum advantage”.

Known for his eloquence, pinpoint delivery and oratory prowess, the PDP Owerri zone senatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, reminded his audience that Mbaise possesses a product which is majestically sought after by virtually all other nations in the country but difficult to find.

He said; “Let me be very honest with you my dear brothers and sisters. Mbaise is blessed with an overflowing demography that is the envy and concern of other nations in the country.

He added quite frankly, “I want to be contradicted- no politician can ever emerge the senator representing Owerri Zone without the full and comprehensive support of Mbaise nation. And no candidate of any party can ever dream of being voted as Imo State governor without the blessing, support and votes of Ndi Oha Mbaise in its total weight. In summary, the Mbaise nation has what it takes to make herself proud, to move Owerri Zone forward and to make Imo State to grow and develop. Yes, you can do it”.

Onyeagocha regretted that in spite of the viable and visible contributions of Mbaise in the academia, with the highest number of professors in the South East, the area has no tertiary institutions. He pledged he would fight for this course the moment he was voted in as the senator representing Owerri zone in the Senate.