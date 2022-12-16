Aftermath Of 21st NSF: SWAN Calls On Imo Govt To Immortalize Dead Boxer, Igboanugo

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter has called on Government of Imo State to immortalize the boxer, Ikechukwu Igboanugo who died while representing the state at the just concluded National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

Igboanugo reportedly died shortly after his boxing bout against Gaby Amagor of Anambra State in the 86kg Heavyweight class and Imo SWAN in a press statement disclosed that the late boxer died while actively representing Imo State and that there should be concerted efforts geared at ensuring his death is remembered with fondness.

Imo SWAN Chairman , Everest Ezihe said: It is important for the Imo Government to immortalize Igboanugo whose patriotic zeal is there for all to see. He died not only representing Imo State alone but also his fatherland hence the need to create an avenue to always remember him. It was because of his desire to win laurel for Team Imo that he lost his life.

“We are glad that Imo Government has stated that they will assist the family of the deceased while also shouldering the expenses for his burial but that may not be enough. Imo Government should take a step further by immortalizing him so that every Imo son and daughter will be made aware that it pays to serve ones state with Honour and dignity.”

Imo SWAN also uses this medium to commiserate with Imo Government, the State Boxing Association and Boxing lovers over the untimely death of Igboanugo while calling also on well meaning sons and daughters of the state including private organizations to come out and support his immediate family as we pray for God’s guidance on the family he left behind.