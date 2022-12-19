Uchegbulam Declares For NFF President Position…..I will turn football around in four years of my administration

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A season football administrator and a former vice president of Nigeria Football Federation in Nigeria, chief Amanze Uchegbulam ,who is correctly the chairman football association (FA) in lmo state, have declared his interest to contest for the position of number executive man in the football business in Nigeria.

Declaring his intentions to Journalists in Owerri the lmo state capital, chief Uchegbulam said that if elected as the president of NFF in Nigeria,that he is going to use his contact and experience to fix football in Nigeria within the four years of his administration.

He added that the last lgbo man who piloted the affairs of NFF ,Emeka Omero in 1996 has become the only man who’s legacy has stand the test of time.

“Since the last time of Emeka Omero till date NFF is no where to be found, I am calling on all those who want to see NFF come back to what it use to be should support me and vote for passion, competency and zeal so that the lost glory of football in Nigeria will be restored back “.

He noted that Nigeria qualified (9) world cups which know African nation has ever done since the time immoral, which according to him was during his time as the vice president of NFF.

He stressed that his turn will not go on relegation because he understands football and have passion for it.

Uchegbulam also warn those who is waiting on money before they can vote for any candidate to shun such ungodly practices, according to him, you cannot control anybody who gave you money to get vote from you, adding that,he cannot lube anybody with one Kobo for vote , rather he assured them that when voted in as the next president of the association,that he is going to do everything within his reach to make sure that football in Nigeria return back to it’s lost glory.

The Mbaise born FA chairman said that his love for football is why heis still bringing himself out to sever for the betterment of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I have play my part in the process of football in Nigeria,and to run for the position, you must have passion for you to achieve all the needed things in the game.

He added that he has called on God who gives power to lead him throughout this period of campaign and election for him to succeed so that he can contribute more to the growth of NFF in Nigeria.