Bashlykes Sports House CEO, Bash Lauds Imo Born Female Footballers, Oparanozie, Nnadozie

.Offers How Heartland Can Return Back To NPFL

The CEO/President of Bashlykes Sports House & Event Center, Owerri, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Nwachimereze” has extolled the outstanding performance of two Imo state born Falcon players, Desire Oparanozie and Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Bash as he is fondly called made the expression recently when he hosted the two Super Falcon players at his Bashlykes Sports House in New Owerri.

“These amazing women have always been a source of inspiration to the upcoming players following their humble beginning and their steady rise in their football career.

“It is my pleasure to welcome my dear sisters who make us proud in our darling Super Falcons of Nigeria and the elite football clubs abroad, Oparanozie Desire and fantastic goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie at Bashlyks Sports House and Events Center in Owerri.

“Both are indeed illustrious daughters of Imo State who in their chosen career have continued to be worthy ambassadors and influential positively.

“I wish to commend them for their humility and total dedication to their career and I want use this medium to urge the young players to emulate their examplary character.

Nnadozie who is the Super Falcons number one goalkeeper is plying her professional career in Paris FC in France while Awamom born Oparanozie is currently playing professional football in China haven left France after last season.

Meanwhile, former Heartland FC Chairman, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena has given tips that would help Heartland management team to return the Owerri darling side back to NPFL.

“It really pains me that our club once again got relegated but I wish to urge the management on ways the team can make a quick return back to the elite league.

“They must make the players welfare a paramount priority in other to keep them motivated.

During my time as chairman, we experienced the relegation distraction but because of determination and commitment towards bringing the club back to the leagues echelon, we employed the means of taking good care of players Welfare and ensured the right type of players at that time were recruited and treated well to motivate them and I feel if the present management can emulate such gesture, the club stands a chance of returning to NPFL.