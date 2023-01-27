U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets To Know Group Opponents February 1

Nigeria’s U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets will know their group stage foes for the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Wednesday February 1, 2023.

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the 2023 U-17 AFCON after taking part in the WAFU Zone B tournament held last year in Ghana.

Nduka Ugbade-led side emerged champions of the regional tournament after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final.

Aside from the Golden Eaglets and the host nation, 10 other countries will also compete for honours at Algeria 2023.

Morocco, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Congo and Zambia.

The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Algeria from 29 April to 19 May in the cities of Algiers, Constantine and Annaba, which are currently hosting the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru as the CAF representatives.

