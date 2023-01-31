Enyimba Int’l Honours Ex Keeper, Dele Aiyenugba

Enyimba International FC has honoured veteran goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba with a guard of honoured and plaque before their NPFL Match day four clash against Kwara United FC.

Dele Aiyenugba was part of Enyimba International FC’s golden era (2001-2007), winning two (2) CAF Champions League titles, 2004 and 2005 Africa Super Cups, four (4) Nigerian League trophies and One (1) FA Cup title.

In 2007, Aiyenugba made his move from Enyimba International FC to Israeli Premier League side Bnei Yehuda as replacement for another Enyimba International FC legend Vincent Enyeama.

After spending 13 years in Israel, representing Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Ashkelon, Hapoel Ikshal and Hapoel Afula, 39-year old Aiyenugba returned to Nigeria in 2020.

Kwara United FC moved ahead of other prospective suitors to sign the veteran goalkepeer.

On Sunday January 29, 2023, before the Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Enyimba International and Kwara United FC, Dele Aiyenugba was honoured by the People’s Elephants.

Both sets of players accorded the two-time CAF Champions League winner a guard of honour at the Enyimba International stadium before long-standing club Chairman Felix Anyansi stepped on to the turf with a portrait presentation for the goalkeeper.

Enyimba International FC will defeat Kwara United FC 3-0 in the game, a result that extends United’s winless run to four.